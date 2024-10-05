Stranded trio rescued by helicopter

A commercial helicopter picked up two people and a dog after they were stranded by floodwaters near the Manuherikia River. Photo: Getty Images

Two people and a dog were rescued from St Bathans in Central Otago this evening after their vehicle was washed away in a river.

They had become stranded and a commercial helicopter ended up flying them out to Queenstown, a Maritime NZ spokesperson said.

Police said they received a report about 5pm that the trio were stranded by floodwaters near the Manuherikia River.

All involved were now safe and well, police said.

Maritime NZ’s Rescue Co-ordination Centre said the river was unsafe to cross on foot and it was fortunate the party was prepared and had a way to call for help.

The pair of people activated the SOS function on their satellite emergency notification device.

They were picked up by helicopter just before 6pm and arrived in Queenstown about an hour later.