'Such support for my baby boy': 9-year-old with rare form of epilepsy farewelled

Dixon Cribb. Photo: ODT Files

A Gore mother is "in awe" of the community support shown after the death last week of her 9-year-old son Dixon Cribb from a rare form of epilepsy.

A funeral procession of more than 20 trucks, vintage cars and other vehicles gave Dixon the send-off he deserved in Gore on Saturday, his mother Elisha Bangma said.

Ms Bangma said her two other children, who also had Dravet Syndrome, were in awe seeing the support and she could hardly believe it herself.

"All these people, they showed such support for my baby boy. He was just ‘him’ and to see such support is overwhelmingly beautiful, it just means so much to us."

The funeral procession was organised through Southland Hug a Rig.

Convener Dianne Elstob made the call for a send-off for the boy.

Given the family’s support of Hug a Rig and Dixon’s love of trucks, it only felt right to give back during a trying time, she said.

"I just thought it would be a good send-off for a 9-year-old.

"It was something we could do, get behind and support [the family] in that way."

Many supporters joined a motorcade in Gore on Saturday in memory of Dixon Cribb. PHOTO: GERRIT DOPPENBERG

Mrs Elstob thanked everyone who joined the motorcade, and said it showed what a remarkable community she lived in.

"Thanks doesn’t seem to be enough. I’m just truly grateful for how everyone pulled in and made this happen for Elisha and her boys."

Ms Bangma is now setting her eyes on a foundation in Dixon’s name, spreading awareness for Dravet Syndrome to help other families receive the best medical treatment and visibility for the condition.

Her son would have wanted nothing more than to help others, she said.

Ms Bangma said it was originally thought Dixon would not make it past 5 years old after he was diagnosed with Dravet Syndrome, but he gave their family "four more years of absolutely beautiful serenity".

gerrit.doppenberg@odt.co.nz