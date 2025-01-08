Summer job: Getting paid to stay in a Great Walk hut

The Kepler Track. Photo: Brian Dobbie / DOC

Department of Conservation hut ranger Caleb McDonald has a 23km commute to work. It's not by car, bus or train. It's on foot along the part of the Kepler Track, one of New Zealand's Great Walks that weaves through the spectacular Fiordland National Park.

"It's a magical place. Taking on the role of a hut ranger also gives me the freedom to travel in the off-season."

McDonald, 41, is based at the Iris Burn Hut. It has 50 beds and is almost fully booked for the entire summer. He works for eight days at a time before switching out with another ranger. When they meet each other halfway on the track, they stop for a quick change-over meeting.

Caleb McDonald. Photo: Supplied

A typical day as a hut ranger in Fiordland National Park starts around 8am with weather observations from outside in the open. I listen to the detailed 4-day weather forecast, transmitted via radio and update the whiteboard in the hut with the forecast, then suit up for cleaning duties.

The hut has three bunk rooms, a toilet block, and a large kitchen area, all of which need daily attention. I'm also responsible for maintaining a nearby campsite, a short 5-minute walk away.

By late morning, I pack my bag, grab my tools, and head out onto the track. We maintain 16 kilometres of trail, and the work never stops.

At 6pm, booking updates come through via radio, including cancellations and new reservations. Then, I'm at the campsite, meeting with campers and briefing them on safety procedures, track conditions, and the weather forecast.

I do a hut talk at 7pm. This is where I get to inject some of my own personality into the job, entertaining 40 to 50 guests in the kitchen while subtly convincing them to care about conserving endangered species like Kiwi and Whio (Blue Duck). It's part conversation, part stand-up routine.

After the talk, I answer questions and double-check the bookings against the bunk sheets to ensure everyone is accounted for.

How long is a rotation?

Each DOC Great Walk hut in Fiordland operates on an 8-day-on, 6-day-off roster.

When I hike in at the start of my rotation, I bring essential safety gear, along with fresh produce. My pack typically includes broccoli, spinach, bananas, and other seasonal fruit and veg - I'm a bit like a walking farmer's market on the inward hike.

Before the season starts, we prepare our own boxes filled with long-life food, which is flown in at the beginning of the Great Walk season.

The Iris Burn Hut. Photo: Brian Dobbie/DOC

This is my second season as a hut ranger. Last year, I was at Dumpling Hut on the Milford Track. The joy of observing wildlife is one of the highlights of the job. But for me, connecting with people from all over the world is truly the best part. I've met some amazing people, and I've been able to maintain relationships with some of the best.

What are the challenges of the job?

Dealing with sandflies, working in poor weather conditions for days at a time, and managing sewage issues.

Could I get your age, where you're based, and what you do in the off-season, if possible?

In the recent off-season, I was travelling through Vietnam, from south to north. Next year, anything is possible ...any suggestions?