Tarras cafe to close over Covid stance

Tarras Country Cafe. Photo: Google

A South Island cafe is set to close its doors over what appears to be a stance against the Government's Covid-19 vaccine mandate.

A post on the Facebook of Tarras Country Cafe, owned by Emily and Peter Todd, said the Central Otago business would be closed from Friday this week.

The post said: "It’s taken me quite a few days to write this down, mainly because it makes me cry.

"Thursday the 2 Day of December 2021 will be my family’s last day at our cafe.

"I can not, and will not run my business when I have to discriminate against who I can and can’t employ, and who I can and can’t let in my doors."

Word of the closure comes as the country prepares for Friday's move into the traffic light system, which will require many businesses to check vaccine passports to avoid stricter restrictions, including hospitality venues serving food and drinks to the public.

If a hospitality venue chooses not to use vaccine passes, it can open for contactless pick-up or delivery only.

Stuff reports the couple are not vaccinated, and neither are eight staff.

Vaccine mandates

The Government is using mandates as a tool to reach the 90% vaccination target, which it says will give New Zealand’s health services a better chance of coping with the predicted wave of Covid-19 infections.

The Ministry of Health recommends that all eligible people get vaccinated, saying clinical trials found the Pfizer vaccine gave 95% protection against the symptoms of Covid-19.

Those who do get Covid-19 after being fully vaccinated are likely to get milder symptoms and be less likely to pass it on.