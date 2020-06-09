Te Anau murder-accused named

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Rodney Stewart Fallowfield (52) appeared by audio visual link in the High Court at Invercargill this morning, facing a charge of murder.
An interim name suppression order was lifted today by Justice Cameron Mander.
Police started a homicide investigation after the body of Shirley Alaina Reedy (52), from Balclutha, was found at a Cleddau St, Te Anau, address on May 15.
It has been reported the body was found at a motel, which has been the subject of police investigations.
Detective Sergeant Mark McCloy said after the incident the pair, who were visitors to Te Anau, were known to each other.
Fallowfield entered no plea this morning, and was remanded in custody to reappear next month.