Te Tiriti o Waitangi exhibition will be 'renewed': Te Papa

A wooden display panel showing an English version of the Treaty of Waitangi was damaged with spray paint and an angle grinder last week. Photo: RNZ

Te Papa has announced it is reviewing a controversial exhibition, part of which was damaged by protesters last week.

The Signs of a Nation Te Tiriti o Waitangi exhibition has been at the national museum in Wellington since opening day in 1998. It has been changed a number of times but this would be the first full review of it, Te Papa said in a statement.

Te Papa co-leaders Tumu Whakarae / chief executive Courtney Johnston and Kaihautū / Māori co-leader Dr Arapata Hakiwai said today that the museum's Te Tiriti o Waitangi display would be "renewed".

"The purpose of this exhibition is to provide space for conversations about the Treaty, and it needs to change to meet the needs of today.

"Te Tiriti o Waitangi is important for all New Zealanders, and now is an appropriate time to move resource to this area."

They noted that to do this work properly, which would include having conversations with various communities, would take time.

They wanted discussions to be "authentic, honest and informed".

The cost of changing long-running exhibitions had to be considered against the spending required to look after the 2 million items in the museum's care.

Twelve people were arrested on December 11 after a wooden display panel showing an English version of the Treaty of Waitangi was damaged with spray paint and an angle grinder.

The museum display shows English and te reo Māori versions of the Treaty, with the information panels highlighting the differences.

Dr Hakiwai acknowledged the message that had been conveyed through the protest action.

"We have heard the message of this protest action, and we have heard the many and varied responses to it."

A 29-year-old man was charged with intentional damage, obstructing police, and breach of bail.

A 53-year-old woman was charged with intentional damage.

A 46-year-old man and 52-year old woman were charged with breach of bail.

The exhibition panel defaced by protesters would remain on display at Te Papa over the summer break but would eventually be removed and stored, the museum said.

No decision had been made on its long-term future.

RNZ has approached Te Papa with several questions about the announcement, however, a spokesperson said there would be no further comment.