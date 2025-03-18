Teenage bus hub killer may be deported

The 14-year-old found guilty of the manslaughter of Enere Taana-McLaren sits in the High Court at Dunedin during his trial. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

A Dunedin 14-year-old found guilty of manslaughter after a stabbing at the bus hub may be deported, a court has heard.

The defendant spent more than two weeks on trial in the High Court at Dunedin over the death of 16-year-old Trinity Catholic College pupil Enere Taana-McLaren in May last year.

The jury delivered its unanimous verdict yesterday morning after beginning deliberations on Wednesday afternoon, finding the teen not guilty of murder.

The defendant looked down and gave a small nod after the verdict was read.

Several members of the jury cried as Justice Rob Osborne thanked them for their efforts in what was a particularly "demanding" case.

Counsel Anne Stevens, KC, said a conviction would trigger a liability for deportation for her client, so Justice Osborne did not enter one at her request.

The defendant was granted bail to a Christchurch address until sentencing in July and his name suppression was continued until that date.

The manslaughter verdict means jurors rejected self-defence, but inferred the defendant did not intend to kill Enere or show the requisite recklessness to prove a murder charge.

Trinity Catholic College principal Kate Nicholson accepted the jury had a difficult job and said students continued to be supported in dealing with the loss of their schoolmate.

"We recognise the grief that is still very real within the Dunedin community and acknowledge the very difficult time this has been for everyone, particularly Enere’s family.

Enere Taana-McLaren. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

CCTV footage showed the defendant arriving at the bus hub on the afternoon of May 23.

The court heard he planned to change buses to visit a friend on Otago Peninsula, but within about 60 seconds Enere was critically injured by a deep stab wound to the stomach.

The victim made a derogatory comment about the boy’s clothing as he walked past, but Crown prosecutor Richard Smith stressed to the jury in his closing address that it was the defendant who turned around and walked the 20m back towards the victim rather than board his waiting bus or enter the police station.

The defendant can be seen reaching into a shoulder bag and brandishing a 31cm kitchen knife.

Mr Smith said there was no warning before he lunged at Enere.

"No fear, no hesitation, just straight on the attack," he said.

The defendant pursued Enere as he backed into the middle of Great King St.

The victim aimed a kick at the younger boy’s head, who then began swinging "wildly" with the knife.

After missing once, the defendant stabbed Enere with a second swing, severing a major vein.

The victim later died in hospital.