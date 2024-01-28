Thousands evacuated from Hamilton concert

Jim Kerr and Simple Minds performing at the Summer Concert Tour in Taupō on Saturday. Photo: Daniel Hutchinson

Thousands of people at Hamilton’s Summer Concert series this evening were forced to evacuate after extreme weather hit during the final act’s performance.

One of the evacuated concert-goers told the Herald she was near the front of the crowd when a security guard came on stage and interrupted Simple Minds frontman Jim Kerr.

There was an announcement that the concert, which was held at Claudelands Oval, was being stopped and people should get out and leave their belongings behind.

The woman said it happened towards the end of the concert as Kerr was halfway through the band’s hit song Alive and Kicking.

She said the crowd left the ground in a calm, sensible fashion as the rain began bucketing down, interspersed with lightning.

A police spokesperson said they had been made aware the show had been stopped due to lightning but weren’t aware of any evacuation.

Newshub reported the facility that hosted the concert posted a message to Facebook urging attendees to evacuate.

"Due to adverse weather conditions beyond our control, the show has come to an end. Please remain calm," it wrote.

"Walk, do not run, towards one of the marked exit points. Do not stop to collect personal belongings. Please assist those who may need help and follow the instructions of security and event staff."

The Herald has approached event organisers for comment.

Earlier today, MetService said heavy rain watches had been issued for central parts of the North Island covering Waitomo, Taumarunui, Taupō and Tongariro National Park, as well as the Bay of Plenty’s eastern ranges.

The watches were forecast to come into effect from about 1pm today until early tomorrow morning.

However, the forecast heavy rain was expected to clear by tomorrow, with a few lingering showers in place.

Today is nearly a year to the day since concert-goers attending the ill-fated Elton John concert at Mt Smart Stadium were sent packing after the gig was called off at the last minute due to the Auckland Anniversary weekend floods.

By Benjamin Plummer