Trail of blood after thieves target alcohol store in brazen attack

A trail of blood was left on the road after a trio of men allegedly attempted to rob a liquor store on the corner of Queen St in Auckland on Wednesday night.

Three men entered the Liquor Boy store after 6pm and allegedly attempted to steal a range of goods.

Video provided to the Herald shows a young man who approached the counter was asked by the store manager to produce some form of identification.

While he reached for his ID, one of the other accomplices started to fill his bag up with alcohol from the shelf.

As the store manager turned his attention to the man filling his bag, the thief who produced the ID then grabbed a bottle from the counter before the three men attempted to escape.

In response, the staff manager grabbed a hammer for self-protection, locked the door with the three men trapped inside and called police.

"I caught them and asked them to give it back but they didn't. I activated the automatic lock and called the cops," the manager told the Herald.

"After challenging me one of them gave their stash back, but another tried to escape."

With no clear escape route, one of the men then smashed the glass door open before squeezing through a gap, apparently injuring themselves in the process.

The brazen thieves smashed through the glass door to make a bloodied escape. Photo: Supplied

The manager said there was blood everywhere, which left a trail down the road.

"After I locked the door, one of them smashed the glass with his shoulders. He then kicked the door three or four times and they managed to run through the glass door and escape.

"I managed to get one of the bags back."

The manager said he wasn't scared, and just wanted to protect the store.

A police spokesperson said they were called to the property at 7pm on Wednesday after a report of "wilful damage".

"A man has allegedly kicked a glass fridge sustaining a serious injury to his leg. Police provided initial first aid before he was transported to hospital by ambulance."