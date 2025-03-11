Wind, rain and thunderstorms on the way

Strong wind, rain and thunderstorms are bearing down on parts of the South Island from Tuesday.

There is a low risk of thunderstorms for South Canterbury, Southland, inland Otago, as well as the Westland, Grey and Buller districts from this afternoon.

MetService has also updated its strong wind watches for Southland and southern parts of Otago.

The first of these is for southerlies set to hit south of Lumsden, Fiordland and Stewart Island from 3pm until midnight.

The second is for Clutha about and south of Milton from 10pm today until 5am tomorrow.

MetService says southwesterly or southerly winds could reach gale force in exposed places in these areas.

Meanwhile, rain and showers are on the way for Christchurch.

After the fine start to Tuesday, the weather is set to quickly turn as rain and strong winds make their way north.

The temperature in Christchruch will drop to a high of 15 deg C on Wednesday, with possibly heavy rain before dawn and strong southwesterlies.

But MetService meteorologist Mmathapelo Makgabutlane said the lower South Island is set to bear the brunt of the wet weather.

Dunedin can expect periods of rain from this afternoon which could be "possibly heavy and thundery with hail". Strong southwesterlies from late afternoon could hit gusts of 80km/h in exposed places.

Makgabutlane said while rainfall totals were expected to stay below severe weather thresholds, "it’s worth keeping an eye on metservice.com for any updates should that change".

