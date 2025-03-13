Christchurch illustrator hopes Jacinda Ardern's new book 'brings joy to parents'

Former New Zealand Prime Minister Dame Jacinda Ardern has written her first children's book - Mum's Busy Work.

Dame Jacinda said the book is a celebration of the relationship between working mothers and their children, based on real conversations she had with her daughter, Neve, when she was prime minister.

Ardern was elected prime minister in 2017 and, in 2018, gave birth to her daughter.

Jacinda Ardern's book 'Mum’s Busy Work'. Photo: Penguin Random House New Zealand

She was the first leader of a country in 30 years to give birth while in office and the second only in global history.

"Mum's Busy Work is based on the words and lessons taught to me by my daughter while I was prime minister of New Zealand.

"My hope is that every child knows that no matter what, they are our life's greatest work," Ardern said.

Photo: RNZ / Rebekah Parsons-King

Ruby Jones, the book's illustrator from Christchurch, said she had always wanted to work on a book for children.

"However, illustrating one for Jacinda - a woman I have admired for years - was well beyond anything I could have ever dreamt of.

"I think Mum's Busy Work perfectly captures the little family moments that feed our hearts during our busy lives and I hope it brings joy to parents and children everywhere," Jones said.

The book will be released in New Zealand, Australia, US and UK on September 30.

Ardern currently lives with her husband and daughter in Boston in the US where she is a university lecturer and public speaker.