Tributes for business owner killed in workplace accident

    Alex McLellan. Photo: Facebook
    The owner of a freight company who died in a Balclutha workplace accident yesterday has been remembered as a "true achiever" who will be sadly missed.

    Alex McLellan died as a result of injuries suffered in a workplace accident at McLellan Freight, the company he founded.

    In a Facebook post the New Zealand Heavy Haulage Association paid tribute to Mr McLellan, a "loyal member" for more than 28 years.

    "It is a sad loss to all those members that knew him, but especially to his family – and we pass on our sincere condolences to the family at this very difficult time.

    "RIP Alex you were a true achiever in whatever you did, and you will be sadly missed."

    Mr McLellan was last year presented with a Chairman's Award to recognise his achievements and contribution to the association.

    A police spokesperson said emergency services were notified about 5pm yesterday that one person had been seriously injured at McLellan Freight in Barr St.

    "Sadly, the person died as a result of their injuries," the police spokesperson said.

    "Inquiries are ongoing and WorkSafe has been notified."

     

     

