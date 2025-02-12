Truck rolls over on Otago Peninsula

Emergency services have been called to the scene where a truck rolled in Harington Point Rd on the Otago Peninsula tonight.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokeswoman said staff were alerted to the incident near Ōtākou about 9.15pm.

Appliances from Portobello, Willowbank and Lookout Point were attending, the spokeswoman said.

"We did get notified of a truck that has rolled on Harington Point Rd."

Injuries were reported, but Hato Hone St John was unable to say if they were serious or not at this stage.