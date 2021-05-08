Saturday, 8 May 2021

Tuberculosis alert at Auckland University

    Health authorities are tracking down University of Auckland staff and students who may have had contact with a student with infectious tuberculosis.

    Medical officer of health Shanika Perera said Auckland Regional Public Health Service was recently notified of the TB case.

    The infected student attended MEDSCI203, MEDSCI205 and CHEM390 courses while contagious.

    Dr Perera said less than 10 students had close contact with the infected student and they had been offered a TB test.

    The risk of infection was low for other students and staff and they were notified by email.

    "Symptoms of TB to watch out for include a persistent cough for more than three weeks, sometimes with blood in the sputum, unexplained weight loss, sweating - especially at night - unexplained fever, feeling tired all the time and shortness of breath," Dr Perera said.

    Students concerned they may have symptoms of TB should contact a GP or the university's Student Health Services.

