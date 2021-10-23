Two dead, three hurt in South Otago crash

Two people have died and three are injured after a crash just south of Waihola in South Otago.

The deaths bring the Labour Weekend holiday road toll to four, after a woman was hit by a truck in central Hawke's Bay yesterday and a motorcyclist died in a crash with a car in Canterbury.

Police said emergency services were called to the crash on the Waihola highway (State Highway 1) about 9.15am today and later confirmed that two people had died.

A further three people were injured in the two-car crash, two seriously and one moderately, police said.

The crash happened just south of Waihola on State Highway 1. PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

It is understood a mini van may also have been involved.

A St John spokeswoman earlier told ODT Online that ambulance staff treated three people.

Rescue helicopters flew two critically injured patients to Dunedin Hospital, she said, and a third person who had serious injuries had been transported to hospital in an ambulance.

Three rescue helicopters were sent to the scene, as well as five emergency vehicles including three ambulances.

The injured have been taken to Dunedin Hospita.. PHOTO STEPHEN JAQUIERY

A witness told an ODT reporter at the scene that they heard "a horrendous crash" and when he approached the accident site he saw that about three people had gotten out of vehicles.

Many people had stopped to offer assistance, he said.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand shift manager said four crews attended the crash.

The Serious Crash Unit had been advised.

Emergency services were called to the scene about 9.15am. PHOTO: HAMISH MACLEAN

Part of the Waihola highway was closed for hours and diversions were in place along Phosphate Rd and Taieri Mouth.

However, the gravel roads were not suitable for heavy traffic including trucks, causing delays.

Police advised at 3.15pm that the highway was open again.

The Labour Weekend holiday period runs from 4pm on Friday until 6am on Tuesday.

- By ODT Online and Hamish MacLean