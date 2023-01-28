Two dead, two missing in Auckland deluge

A car trapped in flooding on Auckland's northern motorway as rising water brought traffic going in both directions to a standstill. Photo: supplied

KEY POINTS

* A state of emergency has been declared in Auckland following a severe storm and biblical rain that has caused widespread flooding and damage

* No flights will arrive or depart Auckland Airport until noon on Saturday at the earliest

* More than 2000 calls for assistance have been made around the city

* MetService has issued a red heavy rain warning for the region after a record 24 hours of rainfall - 249mm, smashing the previous 24-hour record of 161.8mm

* Auckland Emergency Management is asking people to stay home if possible

* Mayor Wayne Brown said that people should follow emergency directions: "We need the rain to stop, that's the main issue"

* Sir Elton John's Friday night concert at Mt Smart, expected to draw 40,000 people, was cancelled

Two people have died and two are missing as a state of emergency has been declared in Auckland, as residents had to be rescued from their homes and cars while floodwaters rose throughout the city yesterday during an “unprecedented” deluge of rain.

More heavy rain is falling in Auckland this morning, as residents survey the damage to their homes and streets. There is widespread disruption across the region, with the airport closed and State Highway 1 closed or restricted in eight areas. Officials briefly opened the new Puhoi motorway, north of Auckland last night, to rescue stranded motorists.

Auckland Airport is closed until at least midday on Saturday due to flooding, with no international or domestic flights departing or arriving. A number of international flights were diverted to other countries, or returned to their departure point. Air NZ 1 - the direct flight from New York to Auckland - diverted to Hawaii, one of 12 international diversions for the airline. Emirates and American Airlines flights were also diverted.

Two deaths have been confirmed and two people are unaccounted for, police confirmed this morning.

Police said they responded to a call where a man had been found deceased in a flooded culvert in Wairau Valley about 7.30pm yesterday. About 12.30am, police were called to a flooded carpark on Link Drive, also in Wairau Valley, after a report of another man found dead. Inquiries into the circumstances of the deaths are continuing.

A report was received about 10.15pm that a man had been swept away by floodwaters in Onewhero. A search and rescue team will deploy today to look for him. And about 7.35pm, police and other emergency services responded to a call where a landslide had brought down a house on Shore Rd in the suburb of Remuera. One person remains unaccounted for.

Record amount of rain: MetService

MetService said a record amount of rain had fallen on Auckland in 24 hours - by 1am today, the region had recorded 249mm of rain, smashing the previous 24-hour record of 161.8mm in February 1985.

Monthly records have also been broken: the wettest January recorded at the Auckland Airport weather station until now was in 1986 with 20cm and the wettest month ever was July 1998 with 30cm. So far this month 32cm of rain has been recorded - a “massive” amount, MetService said.

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins said he would travel to Auckland on Saturday morning. “When the rain hit, it hit very hard and very fast ... Aucklanders need to brace for the fact there could be more rain,” he told reporters in Wellington during the early hours of this morning.

Auckland Airport’s international terminal was closed due to flooding and at least one flight was cancelled, diverted or rescheduled, leaving huge crowds of stranded passengers waiting for more information.

The airport also had reduced runway operations, causing delays to flights, after an arriving aircraft damaged runway lighting.

looding at Auckland International Airport. Photo / Supplied

More rain is forecast to bucket down today, while Civil Defence warned Aucklanders in flood-prone areas to prepare to evacuate and urged others to stay home as the torrential rain worsened last night, adding people should check on friends and neighbours if it was safe to do so.

Every available Fire and Emergency NZ (Fenz) crew in Auckland was on deck and responded to more than 1500 calls for help yesterday evening.

A spokesperson for Fenz said they had been “swamped” by calls throughout the day as people became trapped in their cars and houses ”Every fire truck in Auckland is responding to the priority calls,” they said.

Firefighters used jet skis, inflatable rescue craft and kayaks to pluck people to safety.

Police said one person was found dead in Wairau Valley on the North Shore after being notified at about 7.25pm yesterday after a body was seen by a member of the public near Target Rd. A source told The New Zealand Herald the body was found in a flooded culvert, later confirmed by Auckland Emergency Management’s Duty Controller Andrew Clark.

Houses reportedly moved off their foundations in Rānui, according to Fenz. A resident said houses were “underwater” and photographs from the scene showed river-like streets.

”The damage is going to be really really bad once this rain goes away,” Camphora Rd resident Prashant Roy said last night. ”The way it’s going, the way it’s raining, maybe by midnight these houses are going to be underwater fully."

Many major roads and highways around the city were closed due to flooding. About 18 vehicles were trapped between two slips on State Highway 1 about 3km north of the Johnstones Hill Tunnels near Puhoi.

The torrential rain also cancelled Elton John’s show at Mt Smart Stadium, the first of his two Auckland concerts — the second is due to be played tonight. Adding to fans’ woes, however, trains won’t be running and buses to the concert are expected to be running at capacity.

Opera in the Park in St Heliers and Movies in the Park in Manurewa were both cancelled yesterday.

Mayor Wayne Brown signs the declaration for a state of emergency in Auckland. Photo / Supplied

Auckland Mayor: I couldn't act sooner

Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown has been criticised for acting too slowly in the crisis by residents and several politicians, but defended his actions late last night when speaking to reporters.

Local civil defence authorities met last night to discuss how to respond to the ongoing crisis. A state of emergency was declared at about 9.30pm, Brown said.

There were several calls for the mayor to have declared a state of emergency earlier last night. But Brown defended himself against criticism, including from city councillors and MPs, telling reporters after 11pm: “I couldn’t act sooner, it was a formal process ... I’ve listened to the professionals in the field.”

He added: “My role isn’t to rush out with buckets. It’s to be here ensuring that the centre is well organised and that we are taking the appropriate steps at the appropriate time, not rushing into them In response to noise outside.

“This is not something that you just respond to because of a clamour by the public.”

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins said on Twitter: “I’m pleased an emergency declaration has been made due to flooding in Auckland tonight. All relevant govt agencies are working flat out to help in an extraordinary set of circumstances. The emergency response is underway and the Government is ready to assist as needed.”

He said the Beehive Bunker was activated to help with coordination of the emergency response in Auckland. “I’ve asked for the frequency of public updates to be increased as soon as possible.”

Hipkins was travelling to Auckland first thing on Saturday morning and would send up further support.

“Once the sun comes up we’ll know a little bit more about what we’re dealing with and the true extent of the challenge that is ahead for Auckland. When the rain hit, it hit very hard and very fast ... Aucklanders need to brace for the fact there could be more rain.”

Senior Government Minister Michael Wood also said on Twitter: “In my patch this is the worst flooding I have ever seen and more may come overnight.”

Wood explained the final call on a formal declaration for a state of emergency sat with Auckland's mayor.

The Mt Roskill MP, who is also the Minister of Transport, also instructed staff at Waka Kotahi/NZ Transport Agency to get back to work after its social media team issued a “final update” at 7.40pm. “I have seen this and instructed the Agency to re-open their channels urgently,” he tweeted.

Young people on surfboards in the floodwaters in Grey Lynn. Photo / Supplied

National Party leader Christopher Luxon also said on Twitter: “I’m urging Mayor Wayne Brown to declare a state of emergency for Auckland now. This will give our brilliant emergency response teams the tools they need to respond. High tide hits after midnight and we need a list of evacuation centres for folk to head to.”

Emergency Management Minister Kieran McAnulty said on Twitter shortly after 10pm: “The Mayor of Auckland has declared a state of emergency. NEMA (National Emergency Management Agency) can now provide additional support and resources from other regions. I’m continuing to receive live updates from NEMA, liaising with Auckland based MPs and updating the Prime Minister as needed.”

After declaring the state of emergency, Brown said in a statement: “This declaration reflects the extent of damage, displacement and disruption caused by this evening’s severe weather event and enables emergency services and response agencies to draw on resources, and enact additional powers, to assist affected Aucklanders.”

He said the region had experienced “widespread damage from flooding and torrential rain”, while infrastructure and emergency services alike have been overwhelmed by the impacts of the storm. The state of local emergency comes into force immediately and expires in seven days.

Brown said he had been “closely monitoring the situation in his office all evening” and signed the declaration immediately following formal advice.