Man found dead in Invercargill street named

    PHOTO: NINA TAPU
    A police car at the scene after a man was found deceased in Invercargill yesterday. PHOTO: NINA TAPU
    Police have released the name of the man found dead in Invercargill yesterday.

    He was Quinn David McIntyre, 42, from Hāwea Flat.

    A police spokesperson said McIntyre was found deceased near the intersection of Sydney St and St Andrew St on the morning of Sunday, May 19.

    Police were called to the intersection about 9.25am. 

    Cordons were put in place for much of yesterday blocking off the area while a scene examination was under way.

    "Mr McIntyre’s death is being treated as unexplained and police enquiries are ongoing," the spokesperson said. 

    No further information was available at this stage and Mr McIntyre's family have asked for privacy. 

    Otago Daily Times

