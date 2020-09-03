Thursday, 3 September 2020

Two killed in Southland crash, including five-month old baby

    Roads are closed to traffic in the Makarewa area around the scene of a multi-vehicle crash. PHOTO: LAURA SMITH
    Two people were killed in a crash near Invercargill yesterday, including a five-month old baby.

    Police confirmed the deaths of the five-month old baby and a 22-year-old man this morning.

    A teenager remains in critical condition in Dunedin Hospital. Three other people sustained non-life-threatening injuries in the crash.

    Police earlier said the Serious Crash Unit would continue its investigation this morning, following a multi-vehicle crash near Invercargill yesterday.

    The crash occurred about 150m north of the Makarewa Bridge, and the road remained closed this morning.

    Police continued to make inquires and were working closely with the families and Victim Support.

    Yesterday media were told two people were critically injured, one was seriously injured and a fourth person received minor injuries in the crash which happened on the Winton-Lorneville Highway (State Highway6), about 4pm.

    A police spokeswoman said SH6 between Counsell and Breeze Rds remained closed overnight and a detour was in place.

    The road would remain closed until the Serious Crash Unit’s investigation was completed, she said.

    Three ambulances, two helicopters and a manager attended the accident scene, along with Fire and Emergency New Zealand and police staff.

    St John spokesman Gerard Campbell said all of the patients were taken to Southland Hospital in Invercargill, but one of the critical patients was later flown to Dunedin Hospital.

    Otago Daily Times

     

