Two new coronavirus cases in NZ

Yesterday marked a total of 24 days since there was a new confirmed case in the country. Photo: NZ Herald

New Zealand has two new Covid-19 cases today, ending a run of 24 days without a case.

The cases are related to the border as a result of recent travel from the United Kingdom, the Ministry of Health confirmed in a statement.

The cases are connected.

The Ministry of Health's elimination day was also yesterday - 28 days with no cases since the last community transmission case came out of isolation.

That case, a Ministry for Primary Industries worker who tested positive during targeting testing at the border, went into isolation on April 30 and came out on May 18.

The total number of confirmed cases was 1154 yesterday, with the combined total of confirmed and probable cases still at 1504.

The number of recovered cases is 1482 and no one in the country is receiving hospital-level care for Covid-19, the ministry said.

A total of 824 tests for the virus were completed on Sunday, taking the total number of completed tests to 311,121.

Only five significant clusters remain open in New Zealand following the closure of the Marist College cluster.

A cluster is only considered closed after there have been no new cases for 28 days from the date of when all cases have completed isolation.

A teacher at the Mt Albert, Auckland, Catholic girls' school was the first person in the cluster to test positive to Covid-19.

All of New Zealand's cases until that point had been linked to overseas travel but the teacher had not been overseas or in contact with anyone who recently returned home.

The five remaining significant clusters are: The Bluff wedding, Matamata's Redoubt Bar, St Margaret's residential aged-care home in Auckland, Rosewood rest home in Christchurch, and Atawhai Assisi Rest Home and Hospital in Matangi.

New data revealed the flu has been reduced to historically low levels in New Zealand, thanks in large to the response to our pandemic response.

The latest ESR data showed that, for the week ending June 5, the rate of consultations for flu-like illness was five per 100,000, compared with a historical rate of 16.5 per 100,000.

While consultation rates soared to more than 25 per 100,000 in March - in line with a surge in patients being checked for Covid-19 - the following month, figures dropped away to just 4.3 per 100,000.

Usually at this time of year there would be about 22 flu-related calls per 100,000 people to Heathline; rates were instead sitting at about 15 per 100,000.