Three dead after 'devastating' crash

The crash closed the Desert Road SH1 is closed between Rangipo and Waiouru. Image: NZTA / Waka Kotahi

Three people are dead after a crash between a car and a tanker on the Desert Road in the central North Island.

The crash happened about 5 kilometres north of Waiouru between, Shawcroft Road and Access Road No17, about 11.50pm on Monday.

All three occupants of the car died, while the driver of the tanker had moderate injuries.

A helicopter was brought in to help search the area to confirm nobody else was involved.

Whanganui Area Commander Inspector Neil Forlong said the loss of three lives was "heartbreaking".

He said initial enquiries showed the car likely crossed the centre line just before the crash.

"There were initial fears a fourth person may have been travelling in the vehicle, but we have thankfully been able to rule that out.

"I want to acknowledge the fast response of emergency crews, who were faced with a tough scene.

"Crashes like this are devastating for the families involved and the community, and police will continue to support those affected by this tragedy."

The Serious Crash Unit carried out a scene examination and the road was expected to reopen this morning.

Enquiries into the cause of the crash were ongoing.