Youths continue to harass residents

Another elderly householder has been terrorised by a group of youths in the Lincoln area.

The latest incident involved a group of three throwing lemons and bottles at the woman’s home. It follows several other incidents in the Lincoln area.

A family member of the woman in her 90s said the youths, aged about 10-12, had been taking lemons off a tree outside to throw at her house.

The family member said the group then returned to bang on the woman’s windows about 1.15am.

Police told the woman to remove the lemons from her tree, the family member said.

Two weeks ago, another Lincoln resident pursued a group of teenagers after three nights of banging on his front door and garage.

The resident found about six teenagers outside. They ran and biked off in different directions.

Last month, an elderly man in Southfield Drive with a butcher’s hook apprehended a youth who had woken him and his wife up at 2am.

The youths had been banging on their front door.

Selwyn Community Patrol secretary Denise Carrick said an increasing number of similar incidents have been reported to the patrol over recent weeks. She believed it was related to it being school holidays.

Carrick encourages people to report the incidents to police so they can get a better picture of where and when it is happening.

Police were unable to respond to Selwyn Times.