New classrooms to cater for school's growth

Chris Joseph (left), the presiding member of the Rangiora New Life School board, and Stan Stewart, a trustees member and former pastor, inspect one of the new classrooms at the opening of seven new classrooms for year 1 to 4 pupils at Rangiora New Life School on Saturday. Mr Joseph’s grandfather was the school’s first principal in 1979. PHOTO: JOHN COSGROVE

Rangiora New Life School has unveiled seven new classrooms.

The classrooms were shown off at an open day last weekend to celebrate the milestone.

Principal Stephen Walters says the year 1 to 13 school gained permission from the Ministry of Education last year to increase its roll by 100 students over the next three years, from 470 to 570.

There are seven new classrooms, each able to accommodate up to 28 pupils in their 9m sq space.

The new complex was named after Stan Stewart, a former pastor and ardent supporter of the school right from its opening day in 1979.

Mr Walters says they gathered there not just to open a building, but also to honour a legacy of faith, service, and steadfast commitment.

“Fourteen years ago, Stan Stewart began his role as senior pastor of Gateway Life Church. For nearly 50 years, Gateway Life Church has carried a vision to support a Christian school. Not a school just for its own congregation, but one open to Christian families across North Canterbury.

“From humble beginnings in 1979 with just 16 students, that vision has grown.

This year we stand at around 500 students, and with the opening of this new block, we are preparing to grow to 570 students by 2028.”

He says he has had the privilege of working alongside Stan for 11 years, and during that time, he has seen firsthand Stan’s tireless commitment.

“Under his leadership and influence, we have seen the development of the gym, four separate classroom spaces, the technology block and now this seven-classroom block that we will now call the Stewart Block in honour of Stan and Carole.

“Stan has been a constant presence at Rangiora New Life School.

‘‘He has served as pastor, Proprietor, board chair, chaplain and, as many will know, even the mower of lawns.”

Over 100 parents, supporters, past and present pupils turned out to the open day, which also featured bouncy castles, food and entertainment on hand for families.

A new staffroom and admin block are also under construction.

It is planned to open them later in term two.