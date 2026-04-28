Tuesday, 28 April 2026

One dead after overnight crash

    1. Canterbury
    2. Christchurch

    One person has died in a single-vehicle crash in Christchurch overnight.

    Emergency services were called to the scene in Burnside, between Cranbrook and Wayside Aves, about 10.50pm on Monday.

    Police said the driver, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle, "was taken to hospital where she sadly died".

    "The serious crash unit has carried out a scene examination and enquiries into the cause of the crash are ongoing."

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