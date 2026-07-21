Petition wars: Pathway lights issue reignited

A concept design of the proposed artistic lighting on the Moncks Bay balustrade of the Coastal Pathway. Photo: Supplied

Another petition has been set up concerning the contentious Coastal Pathway lighting issue - this time in favour of them.

Former Coastal Pathway Group member Marcus Langman has set up the petition which had attracted more than 270 signatures.

The petition is in response to a petition set up Monck’s Bay resident Andrew Elliott, who opposes the lights.

His petition, launched last month had drawn close to 900 signatures this week.

The Coastal Pathway Group wants to install LED lights along the Moncks Bay balustrade of the trail to enhance the attractiveness of the area.

Group chair Hanno Sander says the cost is unclear.

Langman said the conversation surrounding the issue had been one-sided. He said there was community support for the lights, but it had not been given a platform to be expressed — hence why he ha dset up the petition.

"I was really keen to get a little more of a balanced and a bit less emotional side of the story out there for discussion,” he said.

Elliott was “not bothered” by the opposing petition.

"It’s an open forum out there isn’t it, it’s as simple as that,” he said.

“Ours went at a much greater speed, probably at least double the rate at which this one’s going. But, I’m not interested in that, it’s not a game it’s about making people aware of what’s happening.”

Langman said he has had no involvement in the Coastal Pathway group for about six years. He did not notify or involve the group in the making of the petition.

Said group treasurer Tim Lindley: “We’re very pleased to see that (petition) happening, we weren’t wanting to go like for like, petition against petition but, it’s quite clear our supporters wanted to generate numbers.”

Elliott said in his petition the lights would distract motorists and could impact nearby residents and nocturnal wildlife. He also raised concerns about ongoing maintenance costs, which he said would fall on ratepayers.

Sander said two weeks ago the lights would be dim compared with existing street lighting to minimise impacts on motorists, residents and wildlife. He said the lights would only operate for two to three hours after dusk.

From speaking to people in the area, Langman found most were in favour of the lights and the ones who were not, had not been made aware of the work the group had done to mitigate the lights’ impact on wildlife and residents.

"I don’t think that information was passed on to enable people to come to an informed view, it was quite an emotive position that was put out there,” he said.

Lindley said the group has done further work to mitigate the proposed lighting’s impact.

Langman sees the Moncks Bay section of the pathway as something to be proud of and the proposed lighting would only enhance the attractiveness of the area.

"The more people you attract to the area the more it feels cared for and invested in, that’s a good thing for Sumner and the bays,” he said.

Langman said the response to the petition has been encouraging so far.

The 6.5km pathway opened in November 2023 at a cost of $26.25 million.