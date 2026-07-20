A morning in court with drink drivers, thieves, and an alleged meth dealer

Outside the Christchurch District Court. Photo: File image

Some barely spoke. Others argued. Some apologised. Others interrupted, as Judge Hix worked through one case after another.

Alleged meth dealers, repeat drink-drivers, thieves and violent offenders all passed through courtroom 8.

One was guilty of burgling Christ’s College music school; another had stolen a PlayStation gaming console from the central library. One is facing a potential life sentence for allegedly dealing meth she was accused of stashing in her bra.

Eruera was among the first to appear via audio-visual link from prison. He was the Christ’s College burglar. Agitated from the start, he complained he had not yet spoken to a lawyer before appearing.

He was heard muttering, “f***ing useless – I haven’t spoken to anyone about anything”.

Eruera said he was confused about the charges and asked for them to be read out.

He had breached his court release conditions, shoplifted shoes from Sports Clearance Land, did a no-show at court, and stole or converted a bike in Addington. Eruera also burgled the Christ’s College music school.

Through his court-appointed lawyer Kirsten Grey, he pleaded guilty to all seven charges against him and was remanded in custody till sentencing in October.

A man accused of stealing a necklace, Graeme, appeared later, also beaming in via the audio-visual link. He had shoplifting and wounding with intent charges. Details of his charges were not discussed in court that day.

His counsel, Mitchell Friend, entered not guilty pleas and said Graeme had elected trial by jury.

Graeme interrupted proceedings to ask about bail, telling Judge Hix he thought he could apply that day. He was told he could apply at a later bail hearing, with review dates set for August and September.

Next was Michael, facing 27 charges before a negotiated deal with police saw him plead guilty to four, including supplying methamphetamine, importing meth and MDMA, and refusing to provide his phone PIN. The remaining charges were withdrawn. He was remanded in custody.

Cody arrived next, appearing via audio-visual link from prison and greeting the court with a “Kia ora, Judge Hix”.

He pleaded guilty to six theft-related charges, including stealing a PlayStation 5 from Tūranga Central Library and caps from a Riccarton sports store.

But his explanations became muddled as he tried to describe returning stolen items and making repayments.

Judge Hix laughed, and told Cody he wanted to hear “less talk, more action”, and sentenced him to supervision.

Alan followed, also appearing from prison, of stealing a jacket from Kathmandu, cookies from Robert Harris, and chocolate from Woolworths. Further details of his charges were not discussed in court, and he did not enter pleas.

Angela, a repeat drink-driver, appeared next in the dock with her head down.

She had several charges related to a police stop on Marshland Rd on May 27 where she recorded 1012 micrograms of alcohol. She was already on a zero-alcohol licence.

District court judge Quentin Hix sees 27 defendants before lunchtime, including an alleged meth dealer, repeat drink-drivers, thieves and violent offenders. Photo: Supplied

Judge Hix barred her from driving for 28 days and put her onto the alcohol interlock licence programme, where she will need a device in her car to check her breath alcohol level before it can start.

A business owner appeared who had lost his licence for speeding. He was applying in-person for a limited licence so he could drive to his two dairies in Invercargill and another in Oamaru.

It was his third application.

He told the court his income had been affected since losing his licence, but police raised concerns, including an allegation he had been seen driving while disqualified on security footage at a petrol station.

Police prosecutor Dayle Lawlor also questioned inconsistencies in his affidavit, including references to a sick child that were no longer accurate.

The business owner said he had been given the wrong document to sign and insisted he was committed to staying out of trouble.

“I’ve learnt my lesson.”

Judge Hix weighed up the potential financial hardship without a limited licence versus the risk he posed to public safety.

“His demerit list has a theme of speeding, excess alcohol, and using a phone,” Judge Hix said

“There is no excuse for racking this up. I am concerned at the history of limited licences. The other issue is that he explained he’s having a tough time.”

Judge Hix granted the business owner’s application, but told him he was “cutting it fine”.

The first defendant who appeared before Judge Hix had name suppression. He stood in the court, but outside the dock, dressed in an unironed Tommy Hilfiger-branded shirt tucked into navy chinos.

He had been charged with assault on a person in a family relationship, and pleaded not guilty.

His name suppression went unopposed by police, who were neutral.

Without any fuss, Judge Hix dealt with the first matter of the day quickly and set the man’s case for a case review in October, where his name suppression will be reconsidered.

One of the final matters before lunch was Tiesha, appearing via audio-visual link and applying for bail for the fourth time.

She allegedly had a haul of meth to sell, and Judge Hix said she risked a life sentence for the amount police found in the car she was driving and on her alleged co-offender.

Tiesha allegedly had 0.31 grams of meth in her bra. A glass meth pipe was found in the side pocket of the car she was driving, and 79 grams was allegedly found under her co-offender’s armpit.

Her lawyer, April Kelland, told the court the address listed on her bail application had been renovated and was better than the last time police checked it.

Kelland said Tiesha’s extended whānau had turned the property around and made it suitable to be bailed to and had put plans in place to ensure she did not re-offend.

Judge Hix noted Tiesha had been sentenced to jail 19 times in the past. She racked up 14 charges the last time she was granted bail.

Police said the risk of her re-offending appeared high as she had a history of non-compliance with court orders.

Her whānau sat in court, and rose to speak in support. Kelland put forward the possibility Tiesha could be given a curfew should her bail be granted.

Judge Hix said he was encouraged by her family support.

“Your wider whānau have given you mana. You can accept that, or you can throw that away,” he told her.

He granted bail.

Edward followed, appearing by audio-visual link, visibly frustrated, believing he was meant to be in court in person.

He was charged with having a weapon, behaving threateningly, displaying a gang patch, eight counts of taking a credit card, stealing goods priced at more than $1000, and breaching his court release conditions.

His lawyer Ben Shamy said there had been a mix-up with the listing.

“I can understand you’re frustrated. I’m frustrated,” Judge Hix said.

Edward was remanded in custody to appear in person at a later date.

“Hopefully we can make some progress – sorry,” Judge Hix said.

“It’s alright,” Edward said.

Joshua, in prison and appearing by audio-visual link, was charged with trespassing, breaching his ex-partner’s protection order, wilfully damaging her ranch slider, and breaching his court release conditions. He appeared for sentencing.

Late one night, he had seen an open door from the street and let himself in. He asked for a taxi and was told to leave.

The next day, after drinking alcohol, contrary to his release conditions, he went to his ex-partner’s house, intentionally damaged her ranch slider, and “helped himself to a feed”, Judge Hix said.

Inside the district courthouse. PHOTO: NZ INSTITUTE OF ARCHITECTS

He said Joshua had a “sad history, really”, with a long wrap sheet. He had 20 previous convictions.

“Hopefully at some stage he’ll get turned around,” he said.

Judge Hix talked to the police prosecutor about what sentence would likely be imposed, including reparations for the damage to the sliding door.

Joshua appeared eager to show he was on board with reparations, interrupting the court to say: “I can pay that almost straight away, your honour”.

Judge Hix discounted his sentence by 25% in recognition of his early pleas and his troubled background, resulting in seven months' imprisonment.

By lunchtime, 27 cases had come and gone through courtroom 8 – some resolved, some delayed, others pushed further along the court process.