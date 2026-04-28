School vans sorely missed after thefts

The theft of two vans from Rangiora High School has hit its students hard with those in the Lighthouse programme particularly upset at having their wheelchair van, similar to this one, stolen. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

The theft of two Rangiora High School vans, one of which had a wheelchair lift, has prevented many of its students from travelling outside of the school.

The students in the Lighthouse programme, in particular, were very upset to have the wheelchair van taken over the school holidays.

It has limited the outings they can do, such as swimming, horse riding and sports events.

The wheelchair van, with a hydraulic lift, was towed away by an older van which was easier to break into and hotwire.

The school believes the vans were stolen to order.

Tim MIller, who looks after maintenance at the school, says the vans were parked out the front of the sports stadium where there are lights and cameras.

The cameras captured the April 13 thefts at 4am.

He says if anyone in the community has a van to loan to the school to help out, it would be greatly appreciated until the school can find a replacement vans.

He says the hydraulic lift on the newer van is expensive, and is being sorely missed.

A total of 2000 students attend Rangiora High School, 50 of whom have special needs.