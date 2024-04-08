Monday, 8 April 2024

Unexplained death deemed not suspicious

    Police do not believe the death of a man at a rural property near Takaka last month was suspicious.

    Police were called to the Pigville Rd address around 4pm on March 12 where the body of Peter Miller was located.

    Chris Lynch Media reported a scene examination was carried out by police who also spoke to nearby residents as part of the investigation.

    Police are continuing their investigation on behalf of the coroner, Chris Lynch Media reported.

    In a statement, police said: “Our thoughts remain with Mr Miller's family who we have remained in contact with over the course of the inquiry.”

