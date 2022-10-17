Victim named as 20-year-old faces murder charges

The victim of a fatal stabbing near Dunedin on Saturday has been named as his alleged killer faces court today.

The victim was named in court documents as Grant Jopson.

A 20-year-old man has been charged with murder and appeared in the Dunedin District Court today.

He was granted interim name suppression and remanded in custody.

Emergency services were alerted to an incident in Miller Rd about 2pm on Saturday.

An altercation occurred near the entrance road to Dunedin Airport on the Taieri Plain, and resulted in one person being transported to Dunedin Hospital.

Mr Jopson, who was later confirmed to have been stabbed, was initially reported to be in a moderate condition.

He deteriorated while being taken to hospital and arrived in a critical condition, a police spokeswoman said.

Police confirmed on Saturday evening Mr Jopson had subsequently died from the injuries.

A resident in the area — who declined to give her name — said she believed multiple people were involved in the incident.

"There was a big fight on the corner and then someone got stabbed ... two or three people turned up and they started screaming in the yard," she said.

Police canvas the Momona property where a man was stabbed during an altercation on Saturday and later died. PHOTO: LINDA ROBERTSON

Another resident said he believed the altercation was about the victim’s dog.

"A couple of [people] were screaming and fighting about dogs, and then one ended up on the ground," he said.

Initial inquiries suggested the parties involved were known to each other.

"Police are speaking with those involved and working to piece together the exact circumstances of the incident," the spokeswoman said on Saturday.

A scene examination was completed yesterday.

"We continue to ask that anyone with information that has not already spoken to us, come forward and share that with us.

"While our investigation remains in its early stages, as the matter is now before the court we will be unable to comment further."

Mr Jopson's employers, Quality Firewood Dunedin, posted a tribute on Facebook this morning.

"Sadly we have lost our longest serving staff member Grant Jopson, rest in peace mate, thank you for your loyal service, the laughs and the support. Love to your wife Brenda and son Daniel."

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact police on 105, and quote file number 221015/0688.

cas.saunders@odt.co.nz — Additional reporting Fiona Ellis