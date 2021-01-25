Monday, 25 January 2021

Vineyard tractor roll victim 'true blue Central Otago'

    1. Canterbury
    2. National

    A man who died on a rural property near Alexandra last week has been described as "true blue Central Otago".

    That encapsulated James Henry Linwood, known as Jim, his brother Bill Linwood said.

    The 66-year-old Jim died after a tractor he was driving while spraying vines rolled on a vineyard at Earnscleugh at 1.50pm on Friday.

    Bill said his brother's working life was devoted to Central Otago agriculture.

    "He started off as a shearer, he was stock manager at Matakanui Station, he was a fencing contractor for a great number of years, and from there he was a machinery operator."

    That work centred on the region he loved and never strayed far from, he said.

    "He was a true blue Central Otago man.

    "You wouldn't get any more of a Central Otago boy than my brother, he was as country as it gets."

    Along with Jim's work ethic, Bill described him as a man with "very strong family values" who was devoted to his children and grandchildren.

    He is survived by his mother, brother Bill, two sisters, three daughters, and four grandchildren.

    A service for Jim will be held on Thursday but the location has yet to be confirmed.

    A WorkSafe investigation is ongoing.

    drivesouth-pow-generic-1_0.png

     

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter