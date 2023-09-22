Watch: Slash debris washes through Queenstown

A state of emergency has been declared for Queenstown after landslides and heavy floodwaters threatened homes and forestry slash was washed towards the town centre.

Mayor Glyn Lewers made the declaration at 6.33am today. It will initially last for seven days.

It follows a state of emergency being declared across Southland yesterday as the region was battered by severe weather.

Up to 20 homes had been evacuated in Queenstown and more than 100 people had sought refuge overnight at the evacuation centre, Lewers told the AM Show this morning.

Debris had flowed down Brecon St towards the town centre, causing damage and requiring evacuations from multiple properties and had also required evacuations from properties on Reavers Lane, Fryer St and Hamilton Rd.

Sixty eight people have been evacuated from the Brecon Street area and 41 have been evacuated from the Reavers Lane area.

Debris had flowed into central areas and caused damage. Rain was expected to keep falling, to be replaced by snow after lunch.

A video still shows the extent of the flooding in Brecon St, Queenstown. Photo: QLDC

Mr Lewers said forestry slash was responsible for the damage that had led to the state of emergency being declared.

Queenstown councillor Matt Wong spoke of the “mess” on Queenstown’s Brecon St, where footage captured slash debris washing through and blocking roads.

”It looks like it happened about midnight, there was significant flooding that really brought the debris in through the township,” he told The Hits Southern Lakes Breakfast.

”As you look from town, you can see where the slips started from - a little creek there that’s turned into quite a significant slip.”

Debris across the road below the Gondola site. Photo: Gregor Richardson

A nearby cemetery appeared to have taken a good brunt of the slip, Wong said, with logs and slash scattered through the site.

”I’ve never seen it like this in all my life - there’s going to be some difficult questions asked.”

Power was still on and the debris flow was well away from the water treatment plant.

The affected areas are set to be assessed by a geotechnical engineer supported by a drone operator to get a clearer understanding of the extent of the damage, the Queenstown Lakes District Council said in a stament

An initial clean-up operation is already underway for Isle Street, Robins Road, Duke Street, Shotover Street and Camp Street. Emergency services, Alliance, Downer and Skyline staff are all assisting.

Businesses in Queenstown are open unless they are inside the listed affected areas. The town centre is open and accessible, please take extra care and follow all safety signage and instructions in place.

"Council staff are working to understand the priority buildings for assessment. This will occur as and when it is safe to do so."

Pedestrians walk through the flood debris. Photo: Rhyva van Onselen

Mr Lewers said schools around the CBD would be closed today and the centrally-located medical centre was not able to be accessed at the moment.

He said the rain set in at midnight and intensified in the early hours. It had since eased but was still falling.

Multiple roads were now closed throughout the Queenstown Town Centre and around the district.

It’s the latest water blow for New Zealand’s adventure capital and tourist mecca, with news this week of an outbreak of cryptosporidium and confirmation Queenstown’s main water supply had no filter protecting it from the protozoan parasite.

Locals and tourists could face months of having to boil water until treatment plants are upgraded with barriers against cryptosporidium, the mayor has said.

People were asked to avoid travel through or around the town centre or take extreme care if it was unavoidable.

Southland state of emergency

Southland also remains in a region-wide state of emergency.

The failure of a water treatment plant at Tuatapere, near Invercargill, has left the remote town with eight hours’ drinking water and tankers are being brought in.

Gore District Council said this morning the Mataura River was being monitored closely.

Car off the road in flood near Riversdale. Photo: Sandy Eggleston

SH1 from Gore to Mataura remained closed and up to 10 local roads were closed.

Community emergency hubs were available today at the Croydon Lodge, in Gore, and Mataura Community Centre.

Numerous schools and kindergartens throughout Southland are closed.

Powernet reported widespread electricity outages across Southland and said it hoped to restore power by 10pm last night to most customers.

The Gore District Council said flooding had been threatening homes, but did not believe there was a threat to people.

In a statement, Southland Civil Defence Emergency Management said the state of emergency declaration was made in order to ensure it was able to quickly respond to areas of concern following the heavy rainfall that impacted much of the region.

Thornbury residents have been cut off after the Aparima River overflowed. Photo: Mark John

Residents of Thornbury have been cut off after the Aparima River overflowed.

People were urged avoid contact with the flood water as wastewater and stormwater systems towns struggled to cope with the volume of water. Staying at home and off the roads was also advised.

Police rescued two people from a car stuck in floodwater on the Gore-Mataura highway, between Jubilee Ave and Given Rd.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand said last night the council had had dozens of callouts to surface flooding on roads, flooded houses and garages and blocked drains in Invercargill, Gore, Winton, Mataura and surrounding areas.

Central Otago roads

Caution has been advised on the roads with surface flooding and debris to be expected.

State Highway 6 from Luggate to Pisa Moorings open but there is surface water in many places.

Swann Road remains closed, as crews need to work on reinstating the road surface.

It’s snowing and starting to settle in and around Naseby and Oturehua areas, crews are out ploughing and gritting.