Friday, 24 November 2023

Updated 11.30 am

Watch: Winston Peters, David Seymour to share Deputy PM role, ministerial portfolios announced

    Winston Peters and David Seymour will share the role of Deputy Prime Minister for the first time in New Zealand’s political history.

    In a highly unorthodox arrangement, Peters will take the deputy role for the next 18 months. He will then be replaced by Act leader Seymour for the second half of the coalition Government’s three-year term.

    The NZ First leader has also snared the coveted role of Foreign Affairs Minister – a role Peters has filled in previous administrations.

    Prime Minister Christopher Luxon this morning unveiled the Cabinet line-up at Parliament. There are 20 ministers including 14 from National, three from Act and three from NZ First.

    Nicola Willis will be Minister of Finance, Brooke van Velden will be Minister for Workplace Relations and Safety and Shane Jones will be Minister for Regional Development.

    There will be five ministers from National, two from ACT and one from New Zealand First outside Cabinet.

    Act and New Zealand First will each have one Parliamentary Under-Secretary.

    In one high-profile coalition deal casualty, National has abandoned its policy to repeal the foreign buyers residential property ban - that is a significant win for Peters.

    However, Luxon says tax cuts are scheduled to kick in from July 1 next year.

    NZ First leader Winston Peters (left), National's Christopher Luxon and David Seymour of the Act...
    NZ First leader Winston Peters (left), National's Christopher Luxon and David Seymour of the Act party. Photo: Winston Peters/Twitter
    Luxon says the new Government “will manage a strong economy that will ease the cost of living and deliver tax relief, restore law and order, deliver better public services and strengthen democracy”.

    Yesterday, 40 days after election day, talks concluded and Luxon announced a deal that will enable the three parties to form a government.

    The centre-right National Party won the largest share of votes in the October 14 general election but needed the support of both right-wing Act and populist NZ First parties to form a majority government.

    Coalition agrees to address principles of the Treaty of Waitangi

    The new government has agreed to proceed with Act’s policy to address principles of the Treaty of Waitangi.

    The agreement includes a pledge to introduce a Treaty Principles Bill based on existing Act policy and support it to a Select Committee “as soon as practicable”.

    The agreement does not mention a public referendum on the matter, as Act had proposed.

    The agreement also includes pledges to remove co-governance from the delivery of public services, as all three parties had campaigned, along with instruction that public services be provided on the basis of need rather than race.

    Other policies include restoring referendum requirements to introduce Māori wards and repealing the Canterbury Regional Council (Ngāi Tahu Representation) Act 2022.

    Luxon on tax package, no foreign buyers tax

    “The tax package will continue to be funded through a combination of spending reprioritisation and additional revenue measures," Luxon said.

    "However, as part of National’s agreement with New Zealand First, the proposed foreign buyer tax will no longer go ahead. Policy changes will help offset the loss of revenue from that change.  National’s fiscal plan also had buffers which give confidence that tax reduction can still be funded responsibly."

    The National-Act agreement says: "The parties have agreed to no ongoing commitment to income tax changes, including threshold adjustments, beyond those to be delivered in 2024."

    It adds: "“The coalition parties have adopted ACT’s policy to speed up the rate at which interest deductibility for rental properties is restored ."That is a commitment to restore mortgage interest deductibility for rental properties with a 60 per cent deduction in 2023/24, 80 per cent in 2024/25, and 100 per cent in 2025/26.

    The National-Act agreement also says that the concepts of Act's income tax policy "are considered as a pathway to delivering National’s promised tax relief, subject to no earner being worse off than they would be under National’s plan."

    NATIONAL PARTY MINISTERS

    • Christopher Luxon

    Prime Minister
    Minister for National Security and Intelligence
    Minister Responsible for Ministerial Services

    • Nicola Willis

    Minister of Finance
    Minister for the Public Service
    Minister for Social Investment
    Associate Minister of Climate Change

    • Chris Bishop

    Minister of Housing Minister for Infrastructure
    Minister Responsible for RMA Reform
    Minister for Sport and Recreation
    Leader of the House
    Associate Minister of Finance

    • Dr Shane Reti

    Minister of Health
    Minister for Pacific Peoples

    • Simeon Brown

    Minister for Energy
    Minister of Local Government
    Minister of Transport
    Minister for Auckland
    Deputy Leader of the House

    • Erica Stanford

    Minister of Education
    Minister of Immigration

    • Paul Goldsmith

    Minister for Arts, Culture and Heritage
    Minister of Justice
    Minister for State Owned Enterprises
    Minister for Treaty of Waitangi Negotiations

    • Louise Upston

    Minister for the Community and Voluntary Sector
    Minister for Social Development and Employment
    Minister for Child Poverty Reduction

    • Judith Collins

    Attorney-General Minister of Defence
    Minister for Digitising Government
    Minister Responsible for the GCSB
    Minister Responsible for the NZSIS
    Minister of Science, Innovation and Technology
    Minister for Space
    Lead Coordination Minister for the Government’s Response to the Royal Commission’s Report into the Terrorist Attack on the Christchurch Mosques

    • Mark Mitchell

    Minister of Corrections
    Minister for Emergency Management and Recovery Minister of Police

    • Todd McClay

    Minister of Agriculture
    Minister of Forestry
    Minister for Hunting and Fishing
    Minister for Trade Associate Minister of Foreign Affairs

    • Tama Potaka

    Minister of Conservation
    Minister for Māori Crown Relations: Te Arawhiti Minister for Māori Development
    Minister for Whānau Ora Associate
    Minister of Housing (Social Housing)

    • Matt Doocey

    Minister for ACC
    Minister for Mental Health
    Minister for Tourism and Hospitality
    Minister for Youth Associate
    Minister of Health Associate
    Minister of Transport

    • Melissa Lee

    Minister for Economic Development
    Minister for Ethnic Communities
    Minister for Media and Communications
    Associate Minister for ACC

    NATIONAL PARTY MINISTERS OUTSIDE CABINET

    • Simon Watts

    Minister of Climate Change
    Minister of Revenue

    • Penny Simmonds

    Minister for Disability Issues
    Minister for the Environment
    Minister for Tertiary Education and Skills
    Associate Minister for Social Development and Employment

    • Chris Penk

    Minister for Building and Construction
    Minister for Land Information
    Minister for Veterans
    Associate Minister of Defence
    Associate Minister of Immigration

    • Nicola Grigg

    Minister of State for Trade
    Minister for Women Associate
    Minister of Agriculture (Horticulture)

    • Andrew Bayly

    Minister of Commerce and Consumer Affairs
    Minister for Small Business and Manufacturing
    Minister of Statistics

    ACT MINISTERS

    • David Seymour

    Deputy Prime Minister (from 31 May 2025)
    Minister for Regulation Associate
    Minister of Education (Partnership Schools)
    Associate Minister of Finance
    Associate Minister of Health (Pharmac)

    • Brooke van Velden

    Minister of Internal Affairs
    Minister for Workplace Relations and Safety

    Nicole McKee

    Minister for Courts
    Associate Minister of Justice (Firearms)

    • Andrew Hoggard (outside Cabinet)

    Minister for Biosecurity Minister for Food Safety
    Associate Minister of Agriculture (Animal Welfare, Skills)
    Associate Minister for the Environment

    • Karen Chhour (outside Cabinet)

    Minister for Children
    Minister for the Prevention of Family and Sexual Violence

    • Simon Court MP

    Parliamentary Under-Secretary to the Minister for Infrastructure
    Minister Responsible for RMA Reform

    NEW ZEALAND FIRST MINISTERS

    • Winston Peters

    Deputy Prime Minister (until 31 May 2025)
    Minister of Foreign Affairs
    Minister for Racing

    • Shane Jones

    Minister for Oceans and Fisheries
    Minister for Regional Development
    Minister for Resources Associate
    Minister of Finance Associate Minister for Energy

    • Casey Costello

    Minister of Customs Minister for Seniors
    Associate Minister of Health
    Associate Minister of Immigration
    Associate Minister of Police

    Mark Patterson (outside Cabinet)

    Minister for Rural Communities
    Associate Minister of Agriculture

    • Jenny Marcroft MP

    Parliamentary Under-Secretary to the Minister for Media and Communications

