Watene trial: Guilty verdict 'some closure for family'

George Hyde and Sandy Graham stand in the dock in the High Court at Invercargill yesterday before guilty verdicts were delivered by the foreman in a jury trial. PHOTO: KAREN PASCO

There was no emotion from Sandy Maree Graham as she left the dock yesterday after being found guilty of murdering Dale Watene by a jury in the High Court at Invercargill yesterday.

The emotion came from the public gallery as someone yelped in relief when the foreman announced Graham (32) guilty of murdering Mr Watene at her home on April 16, 2020.

The jury also found George Ivor Hyde (25) guilty of accessory after the fact to manslaughter between April 16 and 27, 2020.

Mr Watene’s body was found buried in a shallow grave in the Longwood Forest near Otautau on May 18, 2020 and was removed two days later.

At 3.56pm on the 18th day of the trial before Justice Gerald Nation, the foreman delivered the verdicts.

The jury took two days to come to its decision after retiring about 4pm on Tuesday.

The Crown’s case was that Graham had knowingly shot Mr Watene on the night of April 16.

At the start of the trial on June 13, counsel for Graham, Sarah Saunderson-Warner, said Mr Watene had been shot at Graham’s home but it was not done on purpose nor with murderous intent — it was an accident.

Through counsel Fiona Guy Kidd, QC, Hyde also admitted he disposed of the body, but said he was told by Graham at the time that Mr Watene had taken his own life, and he believed her.

The decision to find Hyde guilty of his charge means jurors believed at the time he disposed of the body, Hyde thought Mr Watene’s death had been caused by Graham but without murderous intent.

Evidence was heard from experts, friends and family members and more than eight hours of police interviews were watched during the almost four-week trial.

After the trial yesterday southern district field crime manager Detective Inspector Stu Harvey said he respected the jury’s verdict.

"At the end of the day from our point of view it’s really about the family getting some closure on this and this is just one part of that process.

"The family is really thankful their privacy is being respected and they would like to refrain from making any statements until after the sentencing," he said.

When she gave evidence, Graham told jurors there had been a struggle with the gun, Mr Watene had put it in his mouth, and when the firearm went off and killed him as she tried to shut the door to protect her children, she had not known it was loaded.

She was too scared to call police and tell them what had happened as she thought she would have her children taken from her.

Justice Nation thanked jurors for their participation in the trial in what had been trying times, he said.

He said their responsibility was great.

"You were here as representatives of your community.

"I just say that your community should be immensely grateful and have tremendous respect for you."

Graham was remanded in custody and Hyde remanded on bail to both appear for sentence in the High Court at Invercargill at 2.15pm on November 8.

