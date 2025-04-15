Well-loved cat immortalised in stone on cycleway

A beloved cat has been immortalised after a community effort got a small memorial installed on a Dunedin cycle track.

On March 13, the West Harbour Community was shocked and saddened to discover a community "icon", a stray cat dubbed "Track Cat", had died after being hit by a car on State Highway 88.

When the news broke, the community grieved for their beloved "Track Cat," which led to the creation of the "Track Cat memorial stone".

West Harbour community board member Jarrod Hodson, who helped get the project off the ground, said a local stone carver made a memorial to the cat and the community had banded together to get the body cremated.

"Track Cat was a bit of an icon here, and well-recognised — it’s so sad."

Mr Hodson said the person who hit her immediately got out and started to search for the owner but could not find anyone.

"Her owner was the entire Ravensbourne community, I guess."

West Harbour Community Board member Jarrod Hodson pays respects to the beloved "Track Cat", who died after being run over last month. PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

Track Cat first made the cycleway her home in 2022, when she started living in a bush near the track.

The memorial was carved from Oamaru limestone by Ravensbourne carver Megan Sinclair.

It had been set in concrete on Sunday in a spot overlooking Otago Harbour.

Mr Hodson said it was nice to see someone had already laid a dandelion on the top of the stone.

"It’s already having an effect on people, which is what we want. We want people to see her as the special cat she was."

A date for an official unveiling and a commemoration of Track Cat’s life will be announced.

