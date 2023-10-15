Wellington central blanketed in smoke as vacant building burns

Fire crews respond to a fire on Ghuznee Street, Wellington. Photo: Supplied/Harry Meadows

A fire has broken out at a vacant building in central Wellington, sending smoke billowing out around the area.

The blaze on Ghuznee Street is next to the popular cafe Customs in Te Aro.

Police said staff were notified of reports of smoke coming from the building around 2.35pm.

Photo: RNZ/Michael Cropp

Fire and Emergency said multiple fire trucks are at the scene.

Flames are breaking through the roof of the building and firefighters are smashing windows on the first floor to reach the blaze.

Police are speaking to those who were in the area at the time to determine the cause of the fire.

Photo: Glen Scanlon

It is not yet known whether anyone was inside the building when the fire broke out.

The road is closed where Ghuznee Street intersects with Cuba Street and Taranaki Street.

Foot traffic and motorists in the area are being diverted and are advised to avoid the area.