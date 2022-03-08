Tuesday, 8 March 2022

Woman admits inciting man's suicide via text messages

    By Rob Kidd
    A Dunedin woman has admitted inciting the suicide of a man through a series of text messages she sent him.

    Charlotte May Cole (31) pleaded guilty to the charge which involved sending the messages over more than three months towards the end of 2019.

    While initially Crown prosecutor Robin Bates sought name suppression on the basis of “sensitivities” involved in the case, Cole – who appeared by video link from her home – confirmed she did not want her identity kept secret.

    Ordinarily, when someone pleads guilty to a charge, an agreed summary of facts is tendered to the court.

    However, defence counsel Deborah Henderson said there was still considerable work to be done on preparing the document.

    Judge Peter Rollo accepted it was an “unusual case” and ordered the summary be filed within two weeks.

    The family of the victim who were in court said they were not interested in a restorative justice meeting with Cole but the judge made a referral in case their stance changed.

    The charge carries a maximum penalty of three years’ imprisonment.

    Cole will be sentenced in May.

    Otago Daily Times

