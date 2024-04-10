Woman found dead outside home named

A woman was found deceased at a residential property in North Rd, Waikiwi, Sunday evening. PHOTO: TONI MCDONALD

Police have named the woman found dead at her Invercargill home on Sunday.

She was Rae-Ella Milford, 61.

A police spokesman said they were called to North Rd in Waikiwi, Invercargill at 9.45pm on Sunday.

A post-mortem had been completed in relation to the death, which has now been referred to the Coroner.

"Police remain in contact with the family of the deceased, and our thoughts remain with them at this difficult time."

A neighbour told the Otago Daily Times the sole resident of the property had started running a bath and then went outside.

It was believed she had collapsed while outside.

That led to her pet dog barking loudly which attracted the attention of neighbours who came to the property to find the person lying on the ground.

Emergency services were called but were unable to revive her.

