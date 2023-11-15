Young boy in coma after hit-and-run

John Major Taurua was on his way back from the park with his older brothers when he was hit by a car. Photo via NZ Herald

The whānau of a 6-year-old boy critically injured in an alleged hit-and-run say he is “a little fighter” and are praying he will make a full recovery.

John Major Taurua-McKay - known as Major - is in an induced coma at Starship Children’s Hospital in Auckland with multiple injuries, including multiple skull fractures and broken ribs.

He was struck by a car as he crossed the road on the way home from his local park in Castlecliff, Whanganui. He was with his four older brothers, one of them a 16-year-old, about 7.30pm on Saturday.

Major’s uncle - also John Taurua - said a bystander was able to help the distraught boys and call 111.

“Baby was out cold and it wasn’t a good situation but luckily someone was able to get help for them,” Taurua said.

Major was rushed to Whanganui Hospital and was then transferred to Starship, where he went into surgery.

Taurua said he had a brain injury, multiple skull fractures and six broken ribs.

He said the little boy, who was named after him, was “a tough nut” and “a little fighter”.

“He is such an awesome kid and into everything, loves rugby and league, and is full of energy,” Taurua said.

“He’s your typical mischief 6-year-old boy. But he’s a tough nut too.”

The incident had left the close-knit whānau heartbroken and Major’s brothers who witnessed it “traumatised”.

“The boys are 16, 13, 11, 9 and then Major is the baby at 6,” Taurua said.

“They all saw him get hit so they are not good. We thought we were going to lose him,” he said.

“It was traumatic and they are going to need counselling. They have to go past the scene every day and they don’t want to do that.”

Major’s mother was staying at Starship and Taurua said she was heartbroken, with the “enormity of the situation just hitting her”.

“My sister is a very strong woman but she finally said she thinks it had finally hit her - she was in mama-bear survival mode for the first few days.”

Major has already had two surgeries and doctors have spoken about bringing him out of the coma at the end of the week.

“Our next thing is when he comes out of the coma is to see where things are with the brain,” Taurua said.

“He has multiple skull fractures so the next step is to see if there is brain damage and prepare for that.”

Taurua said St John, the team at Whanganui Hospital and Starship had provided amazing care for Major.

“You don’t realise just what an amazing job they do - they have been awesome.”

He said the family knew there was a long road ahead.

“There is going to be rehabilitation and my sister is proud but this is going to be hard on them financially.”

A family member had set up a Givealittle page to help with costs for Major’s mother to be with him in Auckland, rehabilitation costs, and for counselling for the brothers with him when he was hit.

The whānau had spoken about the driver of the alleged hit-and-run but wanted to focus all of their energy on getting Major better.

“We spoke as a whānau and said let’s focus on the positive and get our boy better,” Taurua said.

“The police are dealing with that side of things.”

The driver of the car involved in the incident has been located by police. Police are still interested in CCTV footage of the hatchback-sized, light blue-coloured car in the area or surrounding streets, including Cornfoot St, Manuka St and Poulson St.