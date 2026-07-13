Kelvin Coe: An advocate to the end

Kelvin Coe. Photo: Supplied

Former Selwyn mayor Kelvin Coe has been remembered as a generous leader who always went above and beyond for his community.

Coe died peacefully at his Irwell home on Friday, aged 82. A service to celebrate his life was held at Oaklands, on the corner of Halswell Junction and Wigram Rds, on Saturday.

He served the community for 21 years, first as Ellesmere Ward councillor from 1991-2007, then as Selwyn mayor from 2007-2016. He was also deputy mayor under Michael McEvedy from 2004-2007.

In 2017, Coe was made an Officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit for services to local government.

Ellesmere Ward councillor Elizabeth Mundt said Coe gave up a great deal of his time after she was elected in 2022, helping her with his extensive knowledge of the area.

Coe remained engaged with local issues, appearing before the council in May to make a submission on the Annual Plan calling for greater use of Coes Ford through improved water testing.

Mayor Lydia Gliddon said Coe had also been generous with his time during her mayoral campaign and after she was elected.

“He was generous with his time, his knowledge and his encouragement. He didn’t have to do that, but he did, and I’ll always be grateful,” she said.

“I’ve been thinking a lot lately about the people who leave their mark on our lives. Kelvin was one of those people.

“His legacy isn’t just in the years he served as councillor and mayor, but in the people he supported and the wisdom he passed on to others.”

“Rest easy, Kelvin, and thank you for your service to Selwyn.”

As mayor, Coe guided Selwyn through the aftermath of the 2010 and 2011 earthquakes and the start of the district’s rapid population growth as thousands of people left Christchurch in search of housing.

He also held a range of leadership roles in the community, including on the St John Area Committee, and served as Federated Farmers North Canterbury president from 1991-1994.

Coe is survived by his wife of 57 years, Gem, and daughters Maytinee, Panida and Sirinton.