A track for the whole community

​Darfield Primary School pupil Elsie, aged 8, leads the way on the new bike track. PHOTOS: DANIEL ALVEY

A new Canterbury bike track will give children – and the wider community – a chance to learn how to ride.

The track at Darfield Primary School has opened and will be available for community use outside school hours.

“This fantastic facility has been a labour of love, and seeing it completed is a proud moment for the entire school community,” said principal Meredith Devonald.

The track is designed for all skill levels and includes road markings and a pedestrian crossing so pupils can learn about road safety in a realistic setting.

Angus, 6, picks up speed.

Devonald said it has taken “a village” to bring the bike track to life, with the PTA raising about $160,000 and a range of others contributing time, skills and materials.

Included in the funding was $65,000 from the Bikes in Schools Charitable Trust, which provided 50 bikes and helmets in a range of sizes so pupils without access to bikes can also take part.

The trust also funded two storage containers to house the bikes.

Eight-year-old Archie is all smiles on the new track. Photo: Supplied