A track for the whole community

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The track at Darfield Primary School has opened and will be available for community use outside school hours.
“This fantastic facility has been a labour of love, and seeing it completed is a proud moment for the entire school community,” said principal Meredith Devonald.
The track is designed for all skill levels and includes road markings and a pedestrian crossing so pupils can learn about road safety in a realistic setting.
Included in the funding was $65,000 from the Bikes in Schools Charitable Trust, which provided 50 bikes and helmets in a range of sizes so pupils without access to bikes can also take part.
The trust also funded two storage containers to house the bikes.