Monday, 13 July 2026

A track for the whole community

    By Daniel Alvey
    1. Canterbury
    2. Districts
    3. Selwyn

    ​Darfield Primary School pupil Elsie, aged 8, leads the way on the new bike track. PHOTOS: DANIEL...
    ​Darfield Primary School pupil Elsie, aged 8, leads the way on the new bike track. PHOTOS: DANIEL ALVEY
    A new Canterbury bike track will give children – and the wider community – a chance to learn how to ride.

    The track at Darfield Primary School has opened and will be available for community use outside school hours.

    “This fantastic facility has been a labour of love, and seeing it completed is a proud moment for the entire school community,” said principal Meredith Devonald.

    The track is designed for all skill levels and includes road markings and a pedestrian crossing so pupils can learn about road safety in a realistic setting.

    Angus, 6, picks up speed.
    Angus, 6, picks up speed.
    Devonald said it has taken “a village” to bring the bike track to life, with the PTA raising about $160,000 and a range of others contributing time, skills and materials.

    Included in the funding was $65,000 from the Bikes in Schools Charitable Trust, which provided 50 bikes and helmets in a range of sizes so pupils without access to bikes can also take part.

    The trust also funded two storage containers to house the bikes.

    Eight-year-old Archie is all smiles on the new track. Photo: Supplied
    Eight-year-old Archie is all smiles on the new track. Photo: Supplied

    Nathan, 7, gets ready to weave his way through the technical part of the track.
    Nathan, 7, gets ready to weave his way through the technical part of the track.