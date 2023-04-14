Young couple answer life-changing Lotto call on mountain top

Photo: File image

Imagine getting a call congratulating you on becoming New Zealand’s latest millionaire.

One Tauranga couple was on top of the world, having hiked up to the top of a mountain to answer the life-changing call, a statement from Lotto NZ said today.

“We’re on holiday at the moment and can’t get reception anywhere else,” the man said.

The couple, who wish to remain anonymous, were enjoying the view from the top after winning $1 million with Lotto First Division on Wednesday.

“It’s awesome. We’re in shock. I saw an email yesterday saying I’d won a major prize, but I wasn’t sure until I checked my ticket on the MyLotto App,” the man said.

The man, who is a regular Lotto player, said he couldn’t believe his eyes as he watched his numbers line up.

“It was a surreal moment. We were physically shaking.”

“You were,” his wife said.

“I was wondering whether I’d still have to go back to work on Monday or not!”

After filling out the prize claim form online the young couple was left buzzing, thinking about their life-changing win well into the night.

“We had a sleepless night. And then we just did this big, long walk this morning”

The couple plan to use their winnings to pay off their mortgage and travel overseas.

“We’re ecstatic. Dreams do come true,” the man said.