'Your lessons will always be unforgettable': Tributes for teacher killed in crash

A Filipino woman killed in a crash near Queenstown yesterday has been remembered as a loving music teacher who will leave behind a "legacy of kindness and grace".

Yesterday afternoon, Joyce Fesico, believed to be in New Zealand on holiday, died in a two-vehicle crash that also injured several others in Crown Range Rd between Queenstown and Wānaka. Ms Fesico was named in tributes online as the victim of the tragic crash.

"Hello Mommy Joyce, also known as Ma’am Joyce Fesico, thank you for teaching us, thank you for being our second mother, thank you for telling and sharing your story that helps us grow our knowledge about life," a tribute shared online said.

Another said her teaching was "very special".

"You taught us how to fight, not physically, but mentally. Your lessons will always be unforgettable, and we will always carry them until our last breath. You’ve been an exceptional teacher for caring about your students and treating them like your own kids.

"Our memories with you will be special and unforgettable."

Arl Pontillas, who worked with Ms Fesico in the Philippines, and said "your love and wisdom remain with us, filling the spaces you left behind with warmth and cherished memories".

"You may be gone, but your spirits live on in our hearts, guiding us with the legacy of your kindness and grace," he said.

Ms Fesico’s cousin posted that "her warmth, laughter, and unwavering kindness touched so many lives, and the void left behind feels insurmountable".

"As we grapple with this immense loss, we hold onto the beautiful memories she has gifted us, treasuring each moment shared."

Police said emergency services were alerted to the crash, reported as being between a car and a van, at 3.55pm.

Four helicopters responded to the crash and three ambulances were sent, a St John spokesman said.

Four people were airlifted to Dunedin Hospital, and three others were taken by road to Lakes District Hospital.

The Crown Range Rd was closed for some time as the Serious Crash Unit examined the scene, but has since reopened.