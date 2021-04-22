Thursday, 22 April 2021

Canterbury Uni Hall cat uses last of his nine lives

    By Bea Gooding
    1. Canterbury
    2. Schools

    Campus the cat. Photo: Supplied
    Campus the cat. Photo: Supplied
    Ever since Campus the cat meandered onto the Canterbury University Hall grounds nearly 20 years ago, he has spent his days soaking up the sun and demanding affection from students and staff alike.

    But he has now used up all his nine lives. Campus was euthanised this week after a bout of ill health.

    All those years of cuddles, free food and providing comfort to students in tough times finally caught up with him.

    “Today the tough decision was made to put Campus the cat down due to ill health,” residents were told.

    Campus was cherished my staff and thousands of students. Photo: Supplied
    “Nearing 20-years-old, he had a great life and was loved by staff and thousands of residents over the years.

    “Campus will be put to rest between the office and the dining hall, where he loved to lounge in the sun and await the affection from residents as they walk past.”

    Over the years, he was fed by the cleaners, and when he was not sunbathing in his favourite spot, he was making friends in the dining hall, or was in the garage listening to the radio from his makeshift bed.

    His presence was so valued that at one stage, the hall registered him as a staff member.

    A plaque is being made for him and will be installed at his final resting place.

