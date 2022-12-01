Story of drowning after heroic rescue attempt remembered

Te Kura o Ōpāwaho / Opawa School pupils now know the story behind the Monro Playground, named after Erie Monro who drowned trying to rescue his brother-in-law. Erie’s grandsons Peter (left) and Bruce attended the signage ceremony. Photo: Supplied

Ninety years ago, the Monro family gifted a site to the Christchurch community to be used as a playground in memory of their only son who drowned trying to save his brother-in-law.

Now the playground in Opawa has new signage detailing whom it is named after.

Thomas Hugh Erie Monro, known as Erie, was a former pupil of Opawa School from 1905 to 1912.

In 1932, Erie tragically drowned at Waikuku Beach. He and his wife had a four-year-old son and were expecting a baby girl when he died.

Erie and his brother-in-law had swum out to sea and became exhausted trying to return to the shore. Erie attempted to help his struggling brother-in-law. A woman noticed their plight and raised the alarm.

While the brother-in-law managed to reach the beach, Erie drowned. He was brought ashore where a doctor unsuccessfully tried to resuscitate him.

At the time, 34-year-old Erie was the manager of the Canterbury Steam Shipping Company.

In 1918, he had served with the New Zealand Expeditionary Force in World War 1. Erie then got married to Jessie Nellie Stewart.

Following his death, his parents Hugh and Anne bought the land of the original school site and added swings, a sand pit, a see-saw and a stone archway, before donating it to the city council.

Last week, a group of Te Kura o Ōpāwaho / Opawa School pupils were on-site for karakia and waiata when the old sign was replaced with a new one containing information about Erie.

The school had also tracked down Erie’s two grandsons – Peter and Bruce – and invited them to the small celebration.

Said Peter: “It was moving and fantastic. It was very well run. The kids were lovely.”

The Monro Playground. Photo: Supplied

Everything he and his brother knew about their grandfather was through their grandmother, who died in 1981.

“Granny lived for a good age, so we used to go and see her quite a bit.

“Dad was only four when he lost his father so he didn’t really know him. His sister was still in the womb. So it was quite tragic,” Peter said.

Teacher Robyn Drummond said pupils now know why the playground is called the Monro Playground.

“Two little girls said on the way back that they really felt connected to Erie when they were at the playground.”

It all started when Drummond, school librarian Karen Gardner and jubilee committee Kay Wenmoth joined forces and looked into the school history for its 150th jubilee in October.

The main purpose was to recognise past pupils who served in World War 1 and 2 in Honour Rolls, which are on display at the school for the first time in 45 years.