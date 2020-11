More than 5400 pupils from 56 primary and intermediate schools throughout Canterbury competed in the two-day MASH Tough Kid endurance event this week.

The annual event, which which wrapped up on Thursday, was held at South New Brighton Domain.

The competitors negotiated 17 obstacles along the 2.7km course and were encouraged to wear fancy dress with prizes awarded to the best dressed individuals.

Phoenix Tauakume and Liam Mark, of Russley School, enjoyed the bubble bath obstacle. Photo: Geoff Sloan

Mac Chaplin in the water. Photo: Geoff Sloan

Lily Goodall, of Casebrook Intermediate School, negotiates the Tyre Temple obstacle. Photo: Geoff Sloan

The bubble bath obstacle. Photo: Geoff Sloan