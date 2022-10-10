10-court Netsal Centre build under way

A bid to ensure the future of netball in Canterbury is finally under way.

Building consent has just been received for the new $16.5 million Netsal Centre at Hillmorton's Ngā Puna Wai Sports Hub and construction has started.

The 10-court indoor facility will feature sprung wooden flooring, a mezzanine floor, offices and a cafe.

An anonymous benefactor paid for the majority of the project's costs, donating $11 million after the earthquakes to benefit women’s sport.

The 13,000sq m multi-use facility will be fully owned by Christchurch Netball Centre.

An artist's impression of the completed Netsal Centre at Ngā Puna Wai Sports Hub. Image: Supplied

Transition programme lead, Robbie Harlow, said it will maximise the space for other sports as well.

"(We're) still trying to understand exactly what the governance is going to look like for the centre with netball being the anchor tenant, but then we're looking at seeing who else we can bring on board."

The Christchurch Netball Centre plans to leave Hagley Park once the centre is built, ending 100 years of netball's association with the park.

The Netsal Centre is set to be completed by about September next year.

- By Geoff Sloan

- Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ On Air