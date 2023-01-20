Big crowd expected at Hagley Park concert

The annual outdoor Sparks! concert is back.

Fine but cooler weather is forecast for the event in North Hagley Park, in Rolleston Ave tomorrow, with organisers expecting tens of thousands of Cantabrians wielding picnic baskets, camp chairs and blankets to help celebrate the event's 40th anniversary.

The popular two-hour open air concert features music from local performers and entertainers, covering a range of musical genres and styles.

Conductor David Kay will again be at the helm of the Christchurch Symphony Orchestra on Saturday night. Photo: Geoff Sloan

The Christchurch Symphony Orchestra is again set to take centre stage, playing a selection of classical and contemporary hits, alongside a host of special guests.

The event is free, with pre-show entertainment getting under way from 6.30pm.

The fireworks finale is scheduled for about 9.45pm.

- By Geoff Sloan

Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ On Air