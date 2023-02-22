Big crowds for Culture Galore multicultural festival

The recent return of Culture Galore to Christchurch after an absence of two years was a smorgasbord of food, culture and entertainment, celebrating the city’s cultural diversity.

The organisers were delighted with the turnout of about 7,500 people over the weekend event, the largest crowd since the festival began 21 years ago.

Members of the Hikaru Kono Japanese Drumming Group in action. Photo: John Spurdle

Lisa Gregory, Christchurch City Council’s community recreation advisor said people really wanted to come out into the community and have a good time and celebrate all the cultural diversity to be found in Christchurch.

The event is supported by the Waimaero/Fendalton-Waimairi-Harewood and Waipuna/Halswell-Hornby-Riccarton Community Boards.

- John Spurdle, Public Interest Journalism fund