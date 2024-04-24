Bringing circus back to the Arts Centre

Circus performer Danny Lee Syme is leading the charge to revive performance-art and bring the circus back to the Arts Centre.

Syme has been running school holiday programmes over the past fortnight teaching keen youngsters a range of skills in the circus arts.

"Kids are naturals at this stuff, you know, and I think once they get over their shyness, they just.. it's crazy."

The classes have proved popular, run out of Altiora at the Arts Centre... a newly restored venue dedicated to the performing arts.

"Historically, this was a gymnasium in the early 1900s, so I can almost imagine, back in the old days, it was kind of like this."

Danny Lee Syme is passing on his knowledge to the next generation of circo-artists. PHOTO: GEOFF SLOAN

Circo-arts teaches the children skills in strength, flexibility, creativity and innovation.

Syme is a graduate of the former Circo Arts school in Christchurch and is experienced in circus, martial arts, physical theatre, acting as well as dance.

"I'm now in my forties and it's just kind of a consolidation of my 20 years' experience."

He's the creative director of Cirko Kali, which has staged a number of memorable performances around the city.

"Things have changed a little bit for me. Whereas I used to be a little bit more freelance and going out to perform for other people, now I've kind of hunkered down and this is the home base, so to speak."

Christchurch has a strong history of circo arts, but took a big hit during the Covid-19 pandemic, he said.

"It compelled you to do it more. It gave you an impetus to see the value in what you do."

- By Geoff Sloan, made with the support of NZ On Air