Buskers Festival gets underway

An international line-up of performers hit the streets of central Christchurch today, as the annual Bread & Circus World Buskers Festival got underway.

The 10 day event features more than 20 acts performing at various indoor and outdoor venues around the city.

Centrepiece of the festival is a giant inflatable maze in Cathedral Square.

The 'Architects of Air: Arborialis luminarium' is a 1,000 square metre series of tunnels and cavernous domes.

Contortionist Leah Orleans was a hit with the crowd. Photo: Geoff Sloan

This is the first time the UK-based giant inflatable maze has been in New Zealand, with the huge venue set to host a range of festival performances.

Visitors will also be able to explore the labyrinth of tunnels and inflatable rooms, while being immersed in a sensory overdrive of colour, light and sound.

Organisers are looking forward to a busy few weeks, with up to 150,000 people expected to check out the acts across the Garden City over the festival.

To see what's on, visit: https://www.breadandcircus.co.nz/timetable/

- By Geoff Sloan, made with the support of NZ On Air