Buskers Festival gets underway

The 10 day event features more than 20 acts performing at various indoor and outdoor venues around the city.
Centrepiece of the festival is a giant inflatable maze in Cathedral Square.
The 'Architects of Air: Arborialis luminarium' is a 1,000 square metre series of tunnels and cavernous domes.
Visitors will also be able to explore the labyrinth of tunnels and inflatable rooms, while being immersed in a sensory overdrive of colour, light and sound.
Organisers are looking forward to a busy few weeks, with up to 150,000 people expected to check out the acts across the Garden City over the festival.
To see what's on, visit: https://www.breadandcircus.co.nz/timetable/
- By Geoff Sloan, made with the support of NZ On Air