Busy month in Cathedral rebuild

Brand new video footage from inside the earthquake damaged Christ Church Cathedral has just been released.

The Anglican historic church in the central city was severely damaged in the 2011 quake and opened its doors to the public for the first time in more than a decade last month.

Its structure was stabilised in March, allowing workers to begin phase two of the $154 million restoration, strengthening the walls and reinstating main building and tower.

Project director Keith Paterson inside the main church structure. Photo: Geoff Sloan

Project director Keith Paterson said it had been a busy month on site, preparing areas for reinstatement works to begin.

"We've got the columns stropped temporarily, we've got the crossing arches being removed, we've got the organ being taken out at the moment and all the parts sorted for reuse."

Under an ambitious concept design, Christ Church Cathedral will be reinstated to its former glory, with two new modern buildings built alongside.

That extensive work is due to be completed in 2027.

- By Geoff Sloan

Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ On Air